Construction Continues To Waseca High School

Waseca High School continues to put in the upgrades approved in a $25 million bond.



Among the renovations are classrooms with new air conditioning units, windows and skylights that should be ready for the upcoming school year.

A front office is also being built for service as early as MEA Week, to accommodate security, as the original office was previously located in the center of the building.

A new girl's locker room as well as an elevator and improvements to the Ag and industrial shops are scheduled starting next summer.

The newest and perhaps biggest addition, will be a new performing arts center.



Superintendent Tom Lee said here in Waseca, we take great pride in our fine arts program and that should be a house for fine arts for the next 50 years. The citizens of Waseca have done a really great job at supporting our schools and we're just thankful for the opportunity to do this.



The entire project is expected to be done by August of 2018.

Images of the progress can be found at edline.net, under the Vimeo tab.

-KEYC 12