Three Missing On Blue Earth River Found Safe

Three people who were reported missing on the Blue Earth River in Faribault County have been found safe.



According to the Winnebago Police Department the adult and two juveniles were rafting on the river Wednesday afternoon when the storm blew in before they anticipated. When the three didn't arrive at their planned take-out point at a bridge on County Road 12 outside of Winnebago, their parents called the police.

While the Winnebago Fire and Police Department set up an incident command center on the bridge and firefighters searched the banks of the river, they were informed the individuals had been found safe, about 3 or 4 miles away.



"From my understanding is that they were found walking and another citizen in town picked them up and got them home. When the storm hit we received word that they had climbed up on a bank and took shelter," Winnebago Chief of Police Eric Olson said.



Other agencies that assisted on the call were Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Martin County and the Amboy Fire Department.

--KEYC News 12