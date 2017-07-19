Mankato Looking At Regulations For Uber/Lyft

The city of Mankato is looking to add regulations to ride-sharing services such as Uber and Lyft.



The city is referring to the potential amendment to its taxi code as one for transportation network companies, and it will add page upon page to the current ordinance.

In short, it would require background checks for the drivers, as well as registration with the city, but appears to cost only $1,500 for the entire company, as compared to more traditional taxi services.



"The payment requirement for taxis, you gotta have a minimum of six. That's a thousand dollars for the first six, and then $100 after that for each additional car. Right now we're only at six, so it's a thousand bucks," Darius Knox said.

The council will take up the issue August 14th.

The taxi ordinance already took up an extensive overhaul recently, and now appears set for another big change, to meet the changing market.

"A couple years ago, city council members said they didn't want any fly by night companies, meaning a person can just hop into a taxi and be a taxi whenever they want, like Uber or Lyft. I'm all for free enterprise and the market, so people can choose what they want no matter what," Knox said.

