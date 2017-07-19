Fire Damages House In St. Peter

Some breaking news Wednesday night out of Saint Peter.

As of 10:30 Wednesday night, crews were still on the scene of a house fire located on 3rd Street behind the Holiday Gas Station.

Right now, details are few, but a St. Peter Police officer on scene tells KEYC News 12 no one was injured.

Crews were called around 9:00 Wednesday night.

St. Peter Fire, Police and River's Edge Ambulance were all on seen.

We'll keep you posted as details emerge.

