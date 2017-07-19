Motorcyclist Killed in McLeod County

A 26-year-old man from Mayer is killed in a motorcycle accident in McLeod County.

According to the State Patrol, a motorcycle driven by Justin Nowak was westbound on Highway 7 near Vale Avenue in Acoma Township when it crossed the centerline and was struck head-on by an eastbound semi-truck and trailer.

The driver of the motorcycle, Nowak, was killed in the crash. The State Patrol says he was not wearing helmet.

The driver of the semi, 55-year-old Danial McBride of Watertown, South Dakota, was transported to hospital for evaluation, but suffered no visible injuries.

The accident happened around 8:20 Wednesday night.

The McLeod County Sheriff's Office, Hutchinson Police & Fire Departments and Allina Ambulance assisted on scene.

-KEYC News 12