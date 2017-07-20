Two Rounds Of Storms Roll Through Southern Minnesota Wednesday

Two rounds of severe storms yesterday afternoon and early this morning, leave many with a busy day for cleanup.

The first round rolled through southern Minnesota around 3 p.m., packing heavy rain and wind gusts as high as 62 miles per hour near Madelia. Law enforcement is also reporting numerous trees down throughout the city of Mankato and Janesville.

A second round hit Windom and Fairmont just before 1 a.m. That storm brought 60 mile per hour wind gusts and golf ball size, wind-driven hail to that area.