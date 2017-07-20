Two Rounds Of Storms Roll Through Southern Minnesota Wednesday

A 26-year-old man from Mayer is killed in a motorcycle accident in McLeod County
Two rounds of severe storms yesterday afternoon and early this morning, leave many with a busy day for cleanup.
Some breaking news Wednesday night out of Saint Peter. As of 10:30 Wednesday night, crews were still on the scene of a house fire located on 3rd Street behind the Holiday Gas Station
According to the Winnebago Police Department the adult and two juveniles were rafting on the river Wednesday afternoon when the storm blew in before they anticipated.
Authorities are investigating after two people fled from the emergency room following an accident in Redwood County.
A Lake Crystal man is charged after allegedly videotaping a teen girl in the shower.
Hot dogs are abundant across the nation, but only one man can claim the title Mr. Hot Dog.
It would require background checks for the drivers, as well as registration with the city, and a $1,500 fee to the ride-sharing service.
