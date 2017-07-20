Minnesota Shooting Shows Police Body Cameras Not Used Enough

Police and protesters heralded the arrival of the body camera as a way to shine a light on what officers do.

But the fatal shooting of an Australian woman by a Minneapolis police officer has exposed that the cameras aren't being used enough.

Officer Mohamed Noor shot and killed 40-year-old Justine Damond shortly after she had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault near her home. Neither his camera nor his partner's was turned on, deepening the mystery of how such a shooting could have happened.

Police leaders in Minneapolis say they want to get officers to use the cameras more often. And it's not the only department with issues.

Denver and Albuquerque, New Mexico, police have been criticized for lack of body camera use.