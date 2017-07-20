Driver, Passenger Flee From Emergency Room After Car Accident

Authorities are investigating after two people fled from the emergency room following an accident in Redwood County.

The State Patrol says a Chevy Blazer rolled into the ditch at Highway 67 and Redwood County Road 1 just after 1:30 yesterday afternoon.

Authorities are unsure what caused the crash.

The driver and passenger were transported to the Redwood hospital, but police say they fled when the ambulance reached the emergency room.

The State Patrol says the people involved haven’t been identified and the extent of their injuries is unknown.