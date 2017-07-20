Minnesota Surpasses 3 Million Jobs For First Time In State History

The Mankato area is sticking with the upward trend, as job growth continues in June.

The state's unemployment rate held steady from May at 3.7 percent.

That's according to the latest figures released today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

The state added 4,400 jobs in June, surpassing 3 million total jobs for the first time in state history.

Jobs in the leisure and hospitality sectors led the way in June with 4,500 new jobs.

The Mankato MSA saw a 2 percent job growth over the last year, tacking on over 1100 jobs.