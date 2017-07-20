Tom Kelly Statue Will Be 8th Bronze Twins Figure at Ballpark

Former manager Tom Kelly will become the latest Minnesota Twins legend to have his likeness on display at the ballpark.

The Twins will honor Kelly with a pregame ceremony on the plaza outside Target Field on Friday afternoon. His will be the eighth bronze statue to be installed, all built by local artist Bill Mack. The others are Rod Carew, Harmon Killebrew, Kirby Puckett, Calvin Griffith, Carl and Eloise Pohlad, Tony Oliva and Kent Hrbek.

When Kelly retired after the 2001 season, he was the longest tenured manager or coach in major pro sports. His number (10) was retired in 2012, the only manager in Twins history to receive that honor. Kelly spent 15 years as manager, winning the World Series in 1987 and 1991.