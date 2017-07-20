Senate Confirms Judge Who Equated Abortion With Slavery

The Senate has confirmed a Kentucky lawyer who equated abortion with slavery, calling them the ``two greatest tragedies in our country'', to a lifetime appointment as a federal judge.

On a vote of 51-47, the Senate backed John Bush to serve on the Cincinnati-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals despite strong opposition from Democrats who said his blog posts under a pseudonym disqualified him.

Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota argued that Bush's writings made him ``uniquely unqualified for the job.''

But Bush was strongly supported by fellow Kentuckian Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who lectured Franken on the Senate floor.

McConnell called Bush ``a man of integrity and considerable ability'' and said that Franken needed to ``think a little harder'' before describing Bush as out of bounds.