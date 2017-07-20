'March For Healing' Planned For Woman Shot In Minneapolis

A ``march for healing'' is planned for the Australian woman who was shot dead by a Minneapolis officer responding to her 911 call.

The event Thursday evening for 40-year-old Justine Damond invites members of the community to meet at her house for a candlelit walk about a half-mile to a lakefront park.

Damond called 911 twice Saturday night to report a possible sexual assault behind her home. The officer who shot her, Mohamed Noor, has declined to be interviewed by state investigators.

His partner told investigators he heard a loud sound right before Damond approached their police vehicle. He said Noor shot her through an open window.