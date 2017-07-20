2017 KEYC News 12 People’s Choice Award Contest Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN

Contest starts at 5:00 p.m. CDT on August 3, 2017. Entries (see Entry Details) must be entered and received by 2:00 p.m. CDT on August 6, 2017.

Eligibility:

You must be 18 years of age or older at time of entry to be eligible for this contest (or have parental consent). This contest is void where prohibited by law.

Employees of KEYC News 12, FOX 12 Mankato, Verizon Center, Vetter Stone Amphitheater, City of Mankato, DeGroods Home Store, its respective parent, affiliates, subsidiaries and the immediate family members of each are not eligible.

Winner Selection, Notification and Verification:

One (1) winner will be awarded One (1) Daniel Boone Green Mountain Grill pellet grill, One (1) bag Green Mountain Grill hardwood cooking pellets, and One (1) Green Mountain Green grill cover, hereafter referred to as “Prize(s)”

Winner(s) of the Prize(s) will be randomly selected by the Aptivada sweepstakes software program. The winner of the Prize(s) will be announced at the 2017 Mankato Ribfest event after 2:00 p.m. CDT on August 6, 2017 at The Vetter Stone Amphitheater, 310 Rock Street, Mankato, MN 56001. The winner of the Prize(s) does not need to be present at the time of the announcement to be eligible to win.

The winner of the Prize(s) will be notified by phone, email or on social media on Sunday, August 6, 2017. If a winner is unreachable, or if that winner is unavailable for prize fulfillment, an alternate winner will be selected. If an eligible winner cannot be found for the prize, that prize will not be awarded. If winner(s) are unable to claim prize within (30) days, an alternate winner will be selected. Winner(s) must make arrangements with KEYC News 12, DeGroods Home Store and/or Verizon Center to pick up Prize(s). Prize(s) will not be shipped or mailed to winner(s).

Entry Details:

Contest entrants must enter required information into the contest page at KEYC.com/ribfest. Entries can be received after 5:00 p.m. CDT on Thursday August 3, 2017, on each day of the event, up until 2:00 p.m. CDT Sunday, August 6, 2017.

Entries are limited to One (1) entry per day per e-mail address. Additional chances to win Prize(s) may be available within the sweepstakes entry form. A valid e-mail and phone number are required.

Conditions and Release :

Contest entrants agree to abide by the terms of these Official Rules and by the decisions of the KEYC News 12 and Verizon Center employees, which are final on all matters pertaining to the contest.

KEYC News 12, FOX 12 Mankato and Sponsors make no warranties with regard to the Prize(s). Prize(s) are not transferable. No substitution of prize or prizes is allowed by winner(s). KEYC News 12 and FOX 12 Mankato and/or Sponsor reserve the right to substitute any prize with another prize of equal or greater value. Prize(s) are not redeemable by winner for cash value. All taxes (federal, state and local), fees and surcharges on Prize(s) are the sole responsibility of winner.

By participating in this Contest/Sweepstakes, all participants and winner(s) grant KEYC News 12, FOX 12 Mankato and/or Sponsor exclusive permission to use their names, location, characters, photographs, voices, and likenesses in connection with promotion of this and other Contests and/or Sweepstakes and waive any claims to royalty, right, or remuneration for such use. By participating, each participant and winner waives any and all claims of liability against KEYC News 12, FOX 12 Mankato and/or Sponsor, or its employees and agents, for any personal injury or loss, harm, damage, injury, cost or expense which may occur from the conduct of, preparation for, travel to, or participation in, the Contest/Sweepstakes, or from the use or misuse of any prize or participation of any related activity and for any claims based on publicity rights, defamation or invasion of privacy and merchandise delivery. KEYC News 12, FOX 12 Mankato and/or Sponsor is not responsible if Contest/Sweepstakes cannot take place or if any prize cannot be awarded/delivered due to travel cancellations, delays or interruptions due to acts of God, acts of war, natural disasters, or weather.

KEYC News 12 and FOX 12 Mankato and Sponsors assume no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries. KEYC News 12 and FOX 12 Mankato and Sponsors are not responsible for any problems technical malfunction of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers or providers, computer equipment, software, failure of any email or entry to be received on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any web site, any combination thereof, or otherwise, including any injury to entrant's computer related to participation in the Sweepstakes. KEYC News 12 and FOX 12 Mankato and Sponsors may prohibit an entrant from participating in the Sweepstakes or winning a prize if, in its sole discretion, it determines that said entrant is attempting to undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes by using unfair or fraudulent means. KEYC News 12 and FOX 12 Mankato and Sponsors will resolve any disputes, conflicting claims or ambiguities concerning the rules. All decisions will be made by KEYC News 12 and FOX 12 Mankato and Sponsors and are final. KEYC News 12 and FOX 12 Mankato and Sponsors reserve the right to change the rules at any time for any reason. Judges' decisions are final. KEYC News 12 and FOX 12 Mankato and Sponsors may waive any of these rules at its sole discretion.

The Contest and all of the related pages, contents are copyright KEYC News 12 and FOX 12 Mankato and/or the Sponsor. Copying or unauthorized use of any copyrighted materials, trademarks or any other intellectual property without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.

All results posted are unofficial until winners respond to e-mail or phone notification or after claiming the prize at which time they must provide proof of identification.

This contest is not intended for gambling. If it is determined that a contestant is using the contest for gambling purposes they will be disqualified and reported to authorities.

Estimated Prize Value: $678.90 (Daniel Boone Grill $599, Grill Cover $59.95 & Cooking Pellets $19.95). Value estimate provided by DeGroods Home Store

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

This contest is officially sponsored by KEYC News 12, FOX 12 Mankato and the Sponsor(s): Verizon Center, Vetter Stone Amphitheater, and DeGroods Home Store

For name of prize winners, send a SASE to KEYC News 12, 1570 Lookout Drive, P.O. Box 128, Mankato, MN 56002-0128