Street Cars In Mankato

The Blue Earth County historical Society gave people a look at what rush hour in Mankato looked like back the day... The society hosted guest speaker Tim Pulis... giving a presentation and slideshow about the streetcars that used to help folks travel around Mankato. The presentation also included lots of old photos and facts on a bygone era... following the many changes local transportation went through. Pulis says "In 1886, there was for 10 years a horse drawn street car and then for 13 years there weren't any street cars. Then in 1908–1930 there was an electric street car system in Mankato." The presentation was free admission for members and 5 dollars for nonmembers.the Blue Earth Historical Center offers a local presentation every 3rd Thursday of the month.