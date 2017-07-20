Minnesota Investigating Weed Killer After Farmers Complain

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is investigating about two dozen complaints from farmers about a weed killer used on genetically modified soybean fields that can tolerate the herbicide.

Minnesota agriculture department supervisor Greg Cremers says the complaints about dicamba started coming in earlier this month.

Minnesota farmers say the herbicide drifts into non-resistant fields and hurts crops. Damaged vegetation will be tested in the coming months to see if diacamba is to blame.

Agriculture company Monsanto introduced dicamba-resistant soybeans to the market.

Robb Fraley is the company's chief technology officer. He says dicamba has small-scale drift issues just like any herbicide, but that most of the damage is caused by farmer error.

Arkansas, Missouri and Tennessee are seeing similar problems and have taken steps to restrict diacamba usage.

