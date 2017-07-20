Minnesota Schools to Get Transgender Toolkit

The Minnesota Department of Education will begin distributing a new guide for schools on dealing with transgender and gender non-conforming students.

Department deputy commissioner Charlene Briner says the toolkit of resources and best practices isn't meant to be a mandate for schools, but rather to help administrators and others deal with issues that may be uncomfortable, both for the community and families of transgender individuals.

The 11-page document has topics that include pronoun use for transgender students, as well as bathroom policies and locker room privacy concerns.

-KEYC News 12