Finding Solutions To Child Care Needs

Between 2012 and 2016, Minnesota has lost nearly 2,000 child care providers, leaving the state with just under 10,600.

By the end of 2015, child care options had all but disappeared from Franklin.

Cedar Mountain Schools Superintendent Robert Tews said, "Had a number of home daycares but they were closing, and especially in Franklin, we found that two of them were going to close in the near future and we already lost one."

Over the last ten years, Renville County has seen the number of family daycares drop from about 50 to 30, but most of the decrease happened in the last two years.

It's a trend playing out across Minnesota, leading to some concerning statistics.

DHS Assistance Commission Jim Koppel said, "For the last 15 years, on average, we have lost one child care provider a day."

The primary reasons are it is a difficult business model and retirement, but rural areas are bearing the brunt of the loss.

Koppel said, "In a community that doesn't have child care, it's like a community that doesn't have a school. I mean, you're going to lose your parents. They're going to move to places where they can get that."

That's something the community of about 470 didn't want to happen, leading to the formation of a grassroots effort involving business leaders and citizens called Franklin Industries to develop a private–public partnership with the school to fill this critical shortage.

Franklin Industries Joe Sullivan said, "Our goal was how to we utilize things we already have. You have administration; you have different things in the school district can bring to it that you need to support this operation."

Franklin Industries acquired the almost one million dollars for the project, which includes building a community center that is operated by the city, opening the facility in December 2016.

Cougar Cub Child Care Center, operated by Cedar Mountain Schools connects to the pre–school and provides a curriculum for the kids.

The center also hired a director with more than two decades of experience in the industry.

Tews said, "Really is a nice, seamless match for what we have going on at Cedar Mountain Schools."

Minnesota DHS Assistance Commissioner Jim Koppel, who oversees child care for the state, joined kids at the center to recognize what's been done in the city.

Koppel said, "To have this resource in Franklin is a model and that's really why I came out today, not just to kind of celebrate and get to know the kids and have some fun, but really to learn how this was done because I think this is something that can be repeated in other communities across the state."

A model not just helping children, but an entire community.

The center has filled about two–thirds of the 40 spots, with a waiting list for infants.

It's also in the process of becoming Parent Aware certified, which is a voluntary program through DHS, rating facilities based on what's provided to kids.

The center also accepts families on the Child Care Assistance Program.

--KEYC News 12

