High School Students Explore Careers In The Rural Economy

High school students in southwest Minnesota are learning about their job options in rural parts of the state.

This is the first year of the Career Institute, host by Technology and Trades on the Prairie.

The organization is a recently formed non–profit created by several companies in southwest Minnesota to promote careers in four main sectors.

Those include agriculture, health, mechanical and human resources – I.T.

Over the last three days, 12 sessions hosted by experts in those fields provided students in grades eight through 12 a look at the different opportunities each sector provides.

Harvest Land Cooperative CFO Sadie Reiners said, "We want to make sure that the area students knew that there were good jobs, good careers with great companies here in south central Minnesota."

Students were able to get some hands on experience including practicing welding.

About 30 students from six school districts took part this year, but organizers hope to grow number that in the future.

