Wind and Hail Cause Damage To Multiple Counties

Last night's storm caused damage all throughout the region.



All across southern Minnesota yesterday afternoon as well as through the night, winds gusts got up to 60 mph.

Rain also added to the melee, as 1.5 to 2 inches were reported.

In Springfield, cottonwood trees were snapped in half and a barn was completely demolished.

Crops throughout multiple counties couldn't withstand the strength of this cell.



Whether in the farms of Smithfield where water still sits and many crops fell prey...to downtown Windom, where a number of cars were struck by dime and even quarter sized hail. This storm caused quite a bit of damage all throughout Southern Minnesota.



Small dents could be found on almost every vehicle at this Ford dealership.

Although they may not all be visible to the naked eye, hail can cause a big headache for car owners.



Higley Ford Owner Joel Higley said you know I expected it to be a lot less than what it was, but it was dime size hail and we had approximately 200 dings per vehicle, small. But sometimes small stuff doesn't impact the vehicle, but this did.



Officials had to come inspect and clean the damage of each car and truck.

However, Higley says his Fords should be ready to go within a week after this process is completed.

Windom was the only city to have a report of hail from the storm, but many areas were and still are affected.

-KEYC 12