Manufacturing Jobs at Highest Level in Years

Inspiring employment news in our region with the release of June 2017 figures.

The Mankato - North Mankato Metropolitan Statistical Area saw a gain of nearly 1200 jobs year over year in the month of June. This is the second consecutive month of year over year job gains. The growth has been driven by the manufacturing sector, growing by 4% from June of last year and 9% since January of this year, with just over 10,000 jobs...its highest level since December 2008.



"Manufacturing is really driving the economy. We've had some transition from industry sector to another. The good news about the growth in manufacturing is that it's a really big driver for the economy because it brings new dollars into the marketplace rather than having those same dollars circulate like they do in other industries. So the fact that manufacturing is growing can actually benefit other industry sectors within the area," Director of Regional Business Intelligence with Greater Mankato Growth John Considine said.



Greater Mankato Growth is helping keep employment on the upswing by working to retain and recruit employees with two new initiatives.



"One is Kato X, which is a virtual platform that helps present our marketplace to potential candidates that are considering moving into our area. The other one is Greater Mankato Jobs that kind of plays matchmaker between employers and employees and helps those people connect, Considine added.



Greater Mankato Jobs has already made multiple matches. Kato X will go live on October 1st.

-KEYC News 12