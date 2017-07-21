Blooming Prairie Man Injured In Motorcycle Accident

A Blooming Prairie man is injured in a motorcycle accident in Steele County.

It happened just after 6:30 last night.

The State Patrols says the motorcyclist, 31-year-old Cody Soland, of Blooming Prairie, was southbound on Highway Avenue South, when he took the curve too fast and went across the northbound lane, striking the curb on the shoulder.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Authorities say alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Soland was transported to St. Mary’s in Rochester with life-threatening injuries.