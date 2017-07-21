Blooming Prairie Man Injured In Motorcycle Accident

A 26-year-old man from Mayer is killed in a motorcycle accident in McLeod County
Minnesota schools to get transgender toolkit
Authorities are investigating after two people fled from the emergency room following an accident in Redwood County.
All across southern Minnesota yesterday afternoon as well as through the night, winds gusts got up to 60 mph.
The Senate has confirmed a Kentucky lawyer who equated abortion with slavery, calling them the ``two greatest tragedies in our country'', to a lifetime appointment as a federal judge.
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is investigating about two dozen complaints from farmers about a weed killer used on genetically modified soybean fields that can tolerate the herbicide
The Blue Earth County Historical Society gave people a look at what rush hour in Mankato looked like back the day
Between 2012 and 2016, Minnesota has lost nearly 2,000 child care providers, leaving the state with just under 10,600.
