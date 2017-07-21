KEYC - State Profit From Iowa Lottery Drops $7 Million From Last Year

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
The state has shared the lack of luck with people who played Iowa Lottery games over the last fiscal year.
    Lottery figures released Thursday show the lottery generated nearly $81 million for the state in the year ending June 30 ,down around $7 million from the record $88 million the previous fiscal year.
  The record fiscal 2016 sales were bolstered by Powerball purchases for a jackpot of nearly $1.6 billion in the multistate game.
    Iowa Lottery CEO Terry Rich says ``there simply won't be a world record jackpot every year.''
    Iowa Lottery sales for fiscal 2017 totaled $352.2 million _ a drop of 4 percent from a year earlier. Prizes paid were down nearly 3 percent.