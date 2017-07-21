U.S. Bank Stadium To Celebrate 1 Year Anniversary

U.S. Bank Stadium celebrates its first year in operation this weekend.

U.S. Bank Stadium opened in July 2016 followed by two days of public open houses that were attended by 190,000 people.

In the first year, the stadium welcomed 1.6 million visitors for over 600 public and private events.

From concerts to the International Champions cup soccer match, or the most recent Summer X Games, US Bank has been a busy place with more excitement to come.

U.S. Bank will host the 52nd Super Bowl in February, the Summer X Games next July and the 2019 NC Double A Men's Final Four Championships.

The facility will host a ribbon cutting tomorrow in honor of its anniversary.