Four Arrested In Le Sueur County Drug Bust

Four people are arrested following a drug bust in Le Sueur County.

The Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force, Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office and Montgomery Police Department searched a home at 150 Boulevard Northeast in Montgomery.

During the search, police located several people inside the home, four of which were arrested.

32–year–old Sheldon Mellon was arrested for 3rd degree drug sales, and 19–year–old Ira Wells on an outstanding warrant. 33–year–old Naima Tikalsky and 44–year–old James Leech Jr. were both arrested for 5th degree drug possession.