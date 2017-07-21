Four Arrested In Le Sueur County Drug Bust

A Minneapolis man and former musician with the band Owl City has pleaded guilty in New Jersey to lewdness with a child.
A Blooming Prairie man is injured in a motorcycle accident in Steele County. It happened just after 6:30 last night.
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is investigating about two dozen complaints from farmers about a weed killer used on genetically modified soybean fields that can tolerate the herbicide
All across southern Minnesota yesterday afternoon as well as through the night, winds gusts got up to 60 mph.
The Blue Earth County Historical Society gave people a look at what rush hour in Mankato looked like back the day
Authorities are investigating after two people fled from the emergency room following an accident in Redwood County.
Between 2012 and 2016, Minnesota has lost nearly 2,000 child care providers, leaving the state with just under 10,600.
Minnesota schools to get transgender toolkit
