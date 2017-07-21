PICK OF THE LITTER: Hamilton Needs A Forever Home

Laurel with BENCHS joined us with Hamilton today, a cat at the shelter up for adoption. Hamilton will be one year old next month. His original owner was moving and couldn't take him. His former family included kids, a dog, and a cat. He does seem to be selective with other cats, but has a lot of personality and loves to follow people around. His adoption price is $100, and that includes feline leukemia and FIV testing, up-to-date shots, flea and tick check, neuter and micro-chipping.