KETELSEN REPORT: Minnesota Turkey Growers Gather For Annual Retreat

Minnesota proudly carries the title of the nation's top turkey producer. Turkey farming goes well beyond putting Thanksgiving dinner on the table. Each year many of the state's leading farmers gather for a summer conference to stay up to date on the latest production and bird care practices.

The Minnesota Turkey Growers held their annual retreat recently and covered a wide range of issues. Such topics as how to raise their turkeys more efficiently to consumer acceptance of their product were all pulled together at forums to educate and share information. Producers from across the state attended and executive director Steve Olson explains more.

MTGA Executive Director Steve Olson said, "Primarily the purpose of this is to provide some educational opportunities and information to our members as well as that networking. A lot of the conversations that happen outside of the meeting rooms are where they're exchanging ideas about practices one guy is doing and another one picks it up. They have conversations like that which is real valuable."

There's been both good and bad news for turkey growers recently. Prices have been low, but the industry has been fighting a very successful campaign against avian influenza.

Unfortunately our prices are down right now so it's a tough market and it looks like that's the way it's going to be for the next year, maybe a year and a half or so, but as we look at the changes we've made two years ago when we went through high path influenza, the biosecurity practices we have now I think are going to protect us going forward with any type of disease outbreak.

The Minnesota Turkey Growers pride themselves in bringing industry information together, and meetings like the recent retreat are a great way to share what they have learned.

We are a source to help identify and bring information together and get that to our growers. They're focused on their day to day stuff and there's a lot of information changes that are happening, so the regulatory aspects, that's a function we have bringing that information to them. Likewise we get some dialog and feedback on some things, maybe it's a regulation or maybe it's a practice that is working or isn't working that we as an association can bring forward to the policy makers, too.