Reward Offered For Clues About Mink Release in Minnesota

Two organizations are offering a total of $11,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever released approximately 38,000 mink from a central Minnesota farm.

Fur Commission USA is offering $10,000 and Tri-County Crime Stoppers is offer $1,000 for information about how more than $750,000 worth of mink were released from Lang Farms near Eden Valley earlier this week.

Fur Commission USA Executive Director Michael Whelan says thousands of the mink have died from heat, stress and dehydration. Most of the animals that died were young and hadn't yet been weaned from their mothers.

Whelan says the incident is being investigated by the Stearns County Sheriff's office and the FBI.

-KEYC News 12