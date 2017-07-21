Mille Lacs Lake Walleye Closure Extended Until Aug. 11

Officials have extended the walleye fishing closure on Mille Lacs Lake for an extra two weeks, saying it's necessary to ensure the long-term sustainability of the lake's struggling walleye population.

The decision means walleye fishing on Mille Lacs will remain closed until Friday, Aug 11. The lake will then reopen to catch-and-release-only fishing for walleyes through the Labor Day weekend, when the season will close again through Nov. 30.

The Department of Natural Resources said Friday that new data show the total safe harvest allocation of 44,800 pounds has already been exceeded this season, but the DNR will dip into a reserve of 11,000 pounds.

DNR Commissioner Tom Landwehr says in a statement that his agency regrets the hardships the new regulations will cause for anglers and business owners.

-KEYC News 12