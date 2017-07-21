Minnesota Police Shooting Isn't Only Death of 911 Caller

The fatal shooting of an unarmed Australian woman in Minnesota isn't by any means the first time police in the U.S. have mistakenly killed someone who called them for help or to report a crime.

Other examples include a pregnant Seattle mother shot to death earlier this year after reporting a break-in and a Georgia man who in 2014 reported that his girlfriend had been stabbed and ended up getting shot.

Justine Damond was a 40-year-old yoga instructor in Minneapolis. She called 911 twice on the night of July 15 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home. When officers arrived, she was shot in the abdomen and died at the scene.

Her death comes after several years of public debate about police use of force.

-KEYC News 12