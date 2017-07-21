Owatonna Police Report Rise in Firearm Thefts

In the past 30 days, the Owatonna Police Department has seen a rise in firearm thefts from vehicles and homes.

Three firearms were stolen from homes or attached garages and seven firearms were stolen from vehicles or RVs.

One firearm was recovered in another jurisdiction.

The Police urge citizens to take proactive steps to secure firearms in homes and never leave them in unlocked and unattended vehicles. Gun owners should record serial numbers, maintain photographs and an accurate description, this also goes for any valuable property such as tools, jewelry, electronics, etc.

-KEYC News 12