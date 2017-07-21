Many Law Enforcement Departments Waiting To Implement Body Cameras

Four people are arrested following a drug bust in Le Sueur County.
Four people are arrested following a drug bust in Le Sueur County.
An 11-year-old girl has undergone surgery to repair damage to her foot which might have been caused by a fish in a northeastern Minnesota lake.
An 11-year-old girl has undergone surgery to repair damage to her foot which might have been caused by a fish in a northeastern Minnesota lake.
A Blooming Prairie man is injured in a motorcycle accident in Steele County. It happened just after 6:30 last night.
A Blooming Prairie man is injured in a motorcycle accident in Steele County. It happened just after 6:30 last night.
A Minneapolis man and former musician with the band Owl City has pleaded guilty in New Jersey to lewdness with a child.
A Minneapolis man and former musician with the band Owl City has pleaded guilty in New Jersey to lewdness with a child.
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is investigating about two dozen complaints from farmers about a weed killer used on genetically modified soybean fields that can tolerate the herbicide
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is investigating about two dozen complaints from farmers about a weed killer used on genetically modified soybean fields that can tolerate the herbicide
Between 2012 and 2016, Minnesota has lost nearly 2,000 child care providers, leaving the state with just under 10,600.
Between 2012 and 2016, Minnesota has lost nearly 2,000 child care providers, leaving the state with just under 10,600.
All across southern Minnesota yesterday afternoon as well as through the night, winds gusts got up to 60 mph.
All across southern Minnesota yesterday afternoon as well as through the night, winds gusts got up to 60 mph.
Minnesota schools to get transgender toolkit
Minnesota schools to get transgender toolkit