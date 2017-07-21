Many Law Enforcement Departments Waiting To Implement Body Cameras

Recent incidents in Minnesota have raised the issue of police department's use of body cameras.

Video has come to play a large role in policing.

Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office Captain Paul Barta said, "Benefits of the squad video far outweighs anything negative with them. In other words, they've done a wonderful job for us of showing the good work our staff does."

But when it comes to implementing body cameras, departments like Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office are holding off.

Last year, Minnesota lawmakers approved guidelines for the use of body cameras by police, how departments need to go about acquiring them and creating an agency specific policy.

Rep. Tony Cornish (R-Vernon Center) said, "It's got data retention, but there's nothing so specific as to when the cameras should be turned on or off. We don't drill down into the basics; we leave a lot of that down to the departments."

While some police departments across the country have rolled out body cameras for their officers, other agencies are waiting, saying there's a grey area, especially when it comes to privacy.

Captain Barta said, "We're dealing with people a lot of times in the absolute worst day of their life or worst situation in their life. We don't want to have that video necessarily be ready for public consumption just at a moment's notice or blanket request."

Captain Paul Barta adds that unlike a squad car video from a public street, wearing a body cam into a home could require redaction of the video for public release.

There's also a cost that causes concern.

Captain Barta said, "The real cost factor that happens with body cameras isn't actually the technology of the body camera itself. The body worn camera. The real cost comes into play with the data retention and the storage of the videos that they generate."

It a cost the department sees when it comes to storing squad car video, but for body cameras, it's expected to be a bigger part of the budget.

But it's not expected the state is going to take additional action in the future.

Rep. Cornish said, "We probably are not interested in doing any more work on body cameras. It was so controversial, and we put out some parameters, but we don't want to get into micromanaging police administrators and tell them how to do their business."

In Minnesota, about 10 percent of departments use the technology.

