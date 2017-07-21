Madelia Hospital Benefiting From New Technology

A grant earlier this year is allowing the Madelia Community Hospital and Clinic upgrade to a cutting edge CT scanner.

The facility received a $400,000 grant in April 2017 from Helmsley Charitable Trust.

The scanner arrived at the end of June and after some training is now up and running.

The new CT reduces the dose of radiation and provides more images of a patient in a faster time, helping to diagnose issues like appendicitis and cancer.

It also eases the stress on patients.

Madelia Community Hospital and Clinic Radiology Manager Melissa Hunt "Faster for our patients, which is especially important to our pediatric patients who have trouble holding still and also for the elderly who have difficulty holding their breath for a long time."

Earlier this month, Madelia Hospital also received an Acute Stroke Ready Hospital designation from the Minnesota Department of Health.

It means the facility will be the first to receive stroke patients.

Madelia Community Hospital and Clinic Family Medicine Dr. Owadini Bandara, M.D. said, "It's all about the care it's providing for the community. Our main goal is to reduce the residual symptoms of the stroke and increase the survival of the patient and increase the prognosis."

Madelia also has a system allowing doctors to remotely connect with specialists.

--KEYC News 12

