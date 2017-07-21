Community Programs Look To Provide Supplies For Students

With school right around the corner, community programs are lending a hand to kids who need supplies.

Students will start school in a little over a month, but for some, getting the necessary materials can be a challenge.

For the sixth straight year, members from the Friends of Learning Back to School Project are looking to fill a school bus with notebooks, pencils, and other items.

Their goal is to supply 500 kids with a year's worth of supplies with the help from the community and local businesses.



Friends of Learning Back to School Project Member Michelle Zehnder-Fischer said giving students the supplies that they need to have a great start of school. Gives them tools they need to ultimately reach their full potential.



Barrels are set up at 13 different locations around Nicollet County.

You can simply drop items in one of the bins, which will be available until the first week of August, or you can send cash to PO Box 156 in Saint Peter.

Businesses hosting the drums also have an incentive to obtain as many supplies as they can.

The River's Edge Hospital has held the throne for the last 4 years, earning them this trophy, a six foot high wooden ruler.

Although bragging rights among businesses can be fun, the true winners are the kids who receive these materials, which can be very costly for those who don't have enough income.



Friends of Learning Back to School Project Member Dean Wahlund said if somebody has to go out and buy the backpack and then also put a year's worth of school supplies in that. We're talking about a $50–$60 outlay for a student.



In Mankato, the Salvation Army is also supplying students with school items.

Starting July 24th, families can come to the building and pre–register their children for donations.

They'll need a photo ID as well as proof of government assistance to apply.

The Deadline is August 11th, with Distribution Day on August 23rd at the youth center.

The organization is looking to help 600 kids in Blue Earth County and North Mankato Schools, with the first 300 receiving free backpacks.



Director of Mankato Salvation Army Leslie Johnson said sending one child back to school in the fall can be very expensive and it can impact somebody who is living on a restricted budget.'



You can also donate supplies and money in person at 700 South Riverfront Drive.



The Salvation Army website is SalvationArmyNorth.org/Mankato.

The locations of barrels are:

Courtland Bank

Family Fresh

First National Bank

Home Town Bank

Layfette Bank

Saint Peter Library/Community Center

Nicollet Bank

Nicollet County Bank

Nicollet County Government Center

River's Edge Hospital

Shopko

Wells Federal Bank

Daniels Clinic

- KEYC 12