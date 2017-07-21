Rasmussen College Faculty Aid Senior Citizens On Annual Community Service Day

Assisted living facilities all around the U.S. got some help from faculty and staff this afternoon.



All 22 Rasmussen colleges, including those in Kansas and Florida took part in their 9th annual Community Service Day.

Around 900 personnel volunteered at nursing homes, helping senior citizens with events, including pedicures and dice games.

At one Mankato location, they held a birthday party for all residents who had birthdays in July, along with one tenant who provided some entertainment as they ate.

Both the volunteers and the employees at the facilities say aiding these occupants today means so much.



Rasmussen Nursing Staff Member Laurie Hendrickson said it's fun to be able to come do things for the residents that they maybe would not always have time to do. And just to spend time to get to know them and visit with them.



Therapeutic Recreation Program Director Paulina Camacho said we're always looking for volunteers, and so when they came up with the idea to come to volunteer and spend some time with our tenants and residents at Laurels Peak. We just jumped at the opportunity and it's nice to have them interact.



-KEYC 12