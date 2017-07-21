Acquisition Will Lead to a Bright Future

With a new name, Kato Engineering is looking toward the future.



Kato Engineering became part of one of the largest commercial & industrial motor, drive and generator companies in the world when Nidec Corporation completed the acquisition earlier this year, the benefits will be great for the North Mankato business.



"Anytime that you have a strong global partner who is really invested in investing in one of our local companies, growing it, developing it further that only spells really good promise for the business but even further more its employees and its supply partners in the region," President & CEO of Greater Mankato Growth, Jonathan Zierdt said.



Looking forward, Zierdt imagines Nidec-Kato Engineering will become a top regional marketplace for innovation and a hub for professional talent.



"When you have good quality manufacturing jobs like Kato Engineering and Nidec Corporation are going to provide, that's just a great strong attraction for people to come to our community to help fill our schools and fill our other jobs and support our retail and all the things that come with it. So we're really glad to have them make this next step in their evolution," North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen said.



New signs have been installed that signal the new exciting chapter, and other changes will follow in the months ahead.

--KEYC News 12