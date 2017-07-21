KEYC - Beske Impresses on the Links

Beske Impresses on the Links

Mankato Golf Club Member Lee Beske had quite the round of golf on Thursday at the Golf Club. Beske shot four twos in his round of 18-holes. He birdied the par three 9th, 12th and 16th and shot a double eagle on the Par 5 10th hole. Beske used his 3-wood to sink the 240-yard shot.

