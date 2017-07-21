Beske Impresses on the Links

Mankato Golf Club Member Lee Beske had quite the round of golf on Thursday at the Golf Club. Beske shot four twos in his round of 18-holes. He birdied the par three 9th, 12th and 16th and shot a double eagle on the Par 5 10th hole. Beske used his 3-wood to sink the 240-yard shot.
Over the years, the Minnesota Vikings and MSU football team's developed quite the relationship from handing down jerseys to using Blakeslee stadium for their annual evening practice. But after 50 plus years the Vikes will have a new home for camp next year when the squad moves into a new facility up in Eagan. "We benefit tremendously, there's always hidden things that you benefit as a football program just like the nostalgia of having the Minnesota Vikings on your...
The X Games finally came to Minnesota for the first time ever with plenty of different tricks taking centerstage at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Hanson extends hitting streak to 21 games.
Offense explodes for 9 runs.
Mankato wins 6-5 over La Crosse.
Tennis players from all across southern Minnesota are making their way to Mankato this weekend for this year's Riverbend Tennis Classic.
