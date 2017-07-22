Councilwoman Suggests Outsider For Police Chief

A Minneapolis city councilwoman says she's had positive dealings with the mayor's pick to take over the police department, but she wonders whether it might be better to bring in an outsider.

Linea Palmisano, who represents the ward where a police officer shot an unarmed Australian woman who had called 911 last weekend, said Saturday that she's known Assistant Police Chief Medaria Arradondo for some time. She says she's relied on him to explain police initiatives and has always been impressed.

But the councilwoman says she thinks it might be too difficult for someone from within the department to make the cultural changes needed to curtail police violence.

Mayor Betsy Hodges on Friday nominated Arradondo to take over as police chief from Janee Harteau, who resigned at Hodges request amid the investigation into the July 15 shooting of Justine Damond.

