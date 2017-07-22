Councilwoman Suggests Outsider For Police Chief

Four people are arrested following a drug bust in Le Sueur County.
A Blooming Prairie man is injured in a motorcycle accident in Steele County. It happened just after 6:30 last night.
Kato Engineering has become part of one of the largest commercial & industrial motor, drive and generator companies in the world.
The fatal shooting of an unarmed Australian woman in Minnesota isn't by any means the first time police in the U.S. have mistakenly killed someone who called them for help or to report a crime
An 11-year-old girl has undergone surgery to repair damage to her foot which might have been caused by a fish in a northeastern Minnesota lake.
A Minneapolis man and former musician with the band Owl City has pleaded guilty in New Jersey to lewdness with a child.
Mankato Golf Club Member Lee Beske had quite the round of golf on Thursday at the Golf Club. Beske shot four twos in his round of 18-holes. He birdied the par three 9th, 12th and 16th and shot a double eagle on the Par 5 10th hole. Beske used his 3-wood to sink the 240-yard shot.
