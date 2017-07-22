One Bus Rider Dead In St. Paul Crash

St. Paul police say one person was killed and two people were critically injured after a car sped through a stop sign and struck a Metro Transit bus.

Reports say that it happened at about 7:30 p.m. Friday in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood.

Police spokesman Steve Linders says a 26-year-old man driving a white sedan ran a stop sign after fleeing the scene of a minor accident, hit a median, went airborne and slammed into the bus, slicing through it.

Police say a 48-year-old man riding the bus was ejected when the vehicle collided with it. He died at the scene.

Another bus passenger, a 19-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. Police say the driver of the car also is in critical condition.

--KEYC News 12