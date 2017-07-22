Sheephead Fishing Contest

As part of Paddlefish Days in Madison Lake, anglers from around the area tested themselves in an effort to contend with an unpopular species.



Contestants were eager to get on the water Saturday, as the 22nd annual Sheephead Fishing Tournament got under way.

Both locals and fisherman from nearby towns paid $5, so they could enter their boat in the contest.

The competitors had two and half hours to catch as many of these rough fish as they could.

Yet, this tournament was unique in the fact that fishing for prizes wasn't the only goal.



The species they're hunting today tend to suck up hundreds of thousands of eggs from fish like Walleye and bass. So, by getting sheepheads out of the water, they're helping maintain the population of game fish here in Madison Lake.



Although each boat unified as one team, kids and adults were separated, to determine two champions.

Some guys had a hard time catching any, while others had to carry their fish back in a multiple bags.

When all was said and done, the top 3 from each division received a trophy and prize.

Although roughly ten boats came out this year, these guys would like to see more people participate next year in this family fun challenge.



Corner Bait Store Owner Nathan Greene said we got a lot of our regulars coming back every year, bringing out their kids. We're definitely gearing, starting to gear toward the kids now, and we're hoping to get 25, 30 boats next year and get a little bit more people out here. It's a lot of fun, we got a lot of great prizes.



Adult Champions Taff and Mike said it's a good event, we're thankful that the town puts it on. Like to see more people. It'd be really good to get a few more people out there, there's a lot of people in town that fish that could come out and support. It's a lot of fun, it is a lot of fun. Good for kids.



Speaking of kids, the one who won said his first experience was satisfying.



Kids Champion Coleton Prange said I've never fished this tournament before and first time, first place. It's pretty good I guess.



The entire group caught 39 pounds worth of sheephead, which will be given to pig farmers to use for food and fertilizer.

And the local with the most votes by the community will have to kiss these fish in front of the whole town as part of the Paddlefish Day tradition.



If you'd like to participate next year or learn about future contests, you can visit the Corner Bait store located at 500 Walnut Ave. in Madison Lake.

