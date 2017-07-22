Bands Entertain Residents Throughout Celebration

The 9th annual Blues on Belgrade is taking place on the intersection of Range Street and Belgrade Avenue in North Mankato.



The celebration this year provides attendees with six different bands that will play until 11 Saturday night.

Along with the entertainment, there is plenty of food to be consumed as well as vendors selling anything from clothing to jewelry.

Activities and games allow for kids and families to enjoy this wonderful Saturday.

Since its start, this event has grown to be one of the biggest in the area, attracting residents from all over.



Executive Director for Business on Belgrade Clayton Oachs said I just think it's a great community event in general. Not only is it, bring people from Mankato, North Mankato all together, but I believe we bring in people from the surrounding area. Southern Minnesota and probably as far as the metro.



Blues On Belgrade is still going on, if you'd like to experience the festivities.

Note that it will start shutting down at 11 Saturday night..



For more information and a list of upcoming events, visit businessonbelgrade.org.

-KEYC 12