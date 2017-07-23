Fans Welcome New Vikings To Mankato

As part of Paddlefish Days in Madison Lake, anglers from around the area tested themselves in an effort to contend with an unpopular species.
Minnesota Vikings training camp is finally here as rookies and other select players check in to MSU for its 52nd edition in Mankato.
The Senate has confirmed a Kentucky lawyer who equated abortion with slavery, calling them the ``two greatest tragedies in our country'', to a lifetime appointment as a federal judge.
Authorities say a Minnesota man has been arrested for allegedly setting off a large firework in a North Dakota bar while it was full of people. The Grand Forks Police Department says the incident occurred early this morning. Police say the 20-year-old Crookston man has been preliminarily charged with offenses including endangering by fire or explosion and criminal mischief. Officials say the firework caused moderate damage to the inside of the bar and several customers wer..
Today, NFL fans got a first look at some of the new Minnesota players.
