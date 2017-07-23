KEYC - Fans Welcome New Vikings To Mankato

Fans Welcome New Vikings To Mankato

By Tyler Seggerman, Reporter
MANKATO , MINN. -

Today, NFL fans got a first look at some of the new Minnesota players.

Around 3 o'clock today, fans lined up in front of the Sears dorms on the campus of MSU to greet the new Vikings.

It's a change from previous trips to Mankato, as only certain players reported.

Check in looks a little different this year as rookies, first year Vikings and select injured players are arriving three days early, so they can get a jump on training camp.

Among the notables were off season acquisition Latavius Murray and 2nd round pick, Dalvin Cook, (pause) who some say meeting them highlighted their day.

Kid fans Russell, James, and Tatum said "Cook, cook, cook. Because, because he's a good guy. Yeah, he's really good."

Some players drove down from the metro, while others traveled down via bus.

Fans brought out anything from footballs, to posters, to even college collectibles that matched those who were signing.

Although the Vikings faithful couldn't get autographs and pictures with the entire team today, some believe it actually made the experience a little bit easier.

Season ticket holder Todd Walkingstick said "It was like a feast today, I was hoping to meet Dalvin Cook, I met him. I was hoping to meet Latavius Murray, I met him. I almost like it better the way they did it today, with the rookies and a couple veterans coming in early, versus the whole 85 to 90 guys coming to the camp."

Fan Martha Coffland said "Today's been wonderful, lot's of people here. Exciting for the kids, we have some kids, we have some kids we brought with us and it was exciting to meet Rodney Adams. I'm looking forward to watching him play and hopefully he'll make the team."

As for the players, most of whom are experiencing this for the first time, one former Ohio State center says he enjoys the passion everyone is showcasing.

Rookie Pat Elflein said "We got a diehard fan base here in Minnesota. That's my first reaction and I love it."

All these players will begin practice tomorrow starting with walk through at 10:30 AM, followed by practice that will run from 2:45 to 4:30 in the afternoon.

They will be joined by the rest of their teammates on Wednesday between 10 and 1.

For more information on events and the training camp schedule, you can visit vikings.com and/or visitgreatermankato.com.

