Rookies Check In To Vikings Training Camp

Minnesota Vikings training camp is finally here as rookies and other select players check in to MSU for its 52nd edition in Mankato.



"What do you expect from training camp this year?"

"Excitement, anticipation, interaction."

The purple and gold are back in Mankato for the next couple of weeks as the Vikings start laying down a foundation for the upcoming season.

It's also a time for competition as players try to crack that final 53 man roster.



"Training camp for me, it's a time to enjoy what you love doing. My dad's a coach, I'm a coach's son and I love it. I'm excited to be here."

And this year the Vikes changed up the format a bit giving rookies and new players to the team a few extra days to get comfortable before the veterans check in on Wednesday.



"It's different, because once you get to rookie minicamp and then OTA's, it's like oh you're here. But when it's training camp time, it's like oh I need to step it up a little bit more. So it's a great feeling, I'm excited for it," said Rodney Adams, Vikings wide receiver.



"I just felt like we want to get them up to speed as quick as we can. Last year a lot of the rookies didn't play as much as they had in the past, so I thought let's give them every opportunity we possibly can to get them up to speed as quick as possible. We want to get them back in here, do the techniques that we'd be doing in the spring, kind of refresh another three days of practice with the terminology, then when the vets are in here, they've heard it like four or five times now as opposed to two or three," said Mike Zimmer, Vikings head coach.

The switch also gives players coming from other squad's a chance to familiarize themselves with a new system.



"It'll be helpful for me, I'm happy to be able to dive back into the playbook, and again I want to learn it as quick as I can inside and out so when I'm back on the field I can learn it fast," said Latavius Murray, Vikings running back.

And Minnesota's hoping those draft picks and off-season acquisitions help the Vikings win a Super Bowl this season.



"I'm ready to come and play. I'm ready to help this organization win football games. That's the main goal and why they drafted me. That's what I'm trying to get out of this, play some good football and have some good results," said Dalvin Cook, Vikings running back.

The Vikings have their first walk through Monday morning at 10:30.

We'll have updates from training camp all week long right here on KEYC News 12.