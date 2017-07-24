KEYC - Mankato Walmart Temporarily Halts Frozen Food Sales

Mankato Walmart Temporarily Halts Frozen Food Sales

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
The Mankato Walmart is hoping to resume frozen food sales today after a power outage over the weekend.

Walmart officials say the store experienced a 10 hour power outage Saturday.

The store says it was unable to maintain cold or frozen items at the proper temperature and was unable to sell those items yesterday.

Store officials remain hopeful that operations will be back up and running as usual today. 

