BCA Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting In Willmar

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating an officer involved shooting incident in Willmar.

Authorities say two Willmar police officers responded to a 911 call around 5:30 p.m. yesterday about a suicidal male at a Willmar home.

When the two officers arrived, they encountered the male subject in the backyard holding a gun.

Authorities say at one point during the encounter, both officers fired their weapons, injuring the man.

He was taken by ambulance to the local hospital and then by helicopter to St. Cloud Hospital.

No one else was injured during the incident.

Both officers are on standard administrative leave.

The police department does not use body cameras. Their squad camera did not capture the incident.