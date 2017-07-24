Basketball Hall Of Famer John Kundla Dies At 101

The Mankato Walmart is hoping to resume frozen food sales today after a power outage over the weekend.
The Mankato Walmart is hoping to resume frozen food sales today after a power outage over the weekend.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating an officer involved shooting incident in Willmar.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating an officer involved shooting incident in Willmar.
Authorities say a Minnesota man has been arrested for allegedly setting off a large firework in a North Dakota bar while it was full of people. The Grand Forks Police Department says the incident occurred early this morning. Police say the 20-year-old Crookston man has been preliminarily charged with offenses including endangering by fire or explosion and criminal mischief. Officials say the firework caused moderate damage to the inside of the bar and several customers wer..
Authorities say a Minnesota man has been arrested for allegedly setting off a large firework in a North Dakota bar while it was full of people. The Grand Forks Police Department says the incident occurred early this morning. Police say the 20-year-old Crookston man has been preliminarily charged with offenses including endangering by fire or explosion and criminal mischief. Officials say the firework caused moderate damage to the inside of the bar and several customers wer..
As part of Paddlefish Days in Madison Lake, anglers from around the area tested themselves in an effort to contend with an unpopular species.
As part of Paddlefish Days in Madison Lake, anglers from around the area tested themselves in an effort to contend with an unpopular species.
Minneapolis officials say the cause of a fire at a hotel that's still under construction has been ruled to be arson.
Minneapolis officials say the cause of a fire at a hotel that's still under construction has been ruled to be arson.
Today, NFL fans got a first look at some of the new Minnesota players.
Today, NFL fans got a first look at some of the new Minnesota players.
Minnesota Vikings training camp is finally here as rookies and other select players check in to MSU for its 52nd edition in Mankato.
Minnesota Vikings training camp is finally here as rookies and other select players check in to MSU for its 52nd edition in Mankato.
A new jobs site looks to gain traffic at this year's Vikings training camp.
A new jobs site looks to gain traffic at this year's Vikings training camp.