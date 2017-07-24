Three Injured In Jackson County Crash

Three people are injured in an accident in Jackson County.

It happened just after 5:30 last night.

The State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 49-year-old Richard Smith, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota was parked on the shoulder of I-90 with a flat tire, when it was rear-ended by another vehicle driven by 38-year-old Corey Handrahan, of Mitchell, South Dakota.

Both drivers and a passenger were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.