Blue Earth County Reminding Residents Of Tax Exclusion Program For Disabled Veterans

Blue Earth County is reminding disabled veterans or their surviving spouses to apply for the state's tax exclusion program as the deadline approaches.

The Minnesota Legislature has altered the Disabled Veterans' Homestead Property Tax Exclusion Program to include surviving spouses of disabled veterans.

Through the program, eligible disabled veterans or surviving spouses get up to $300,000 of market value excluded from property taxes.

The deadline to apply for the program this year is July 1, but that deadline is being extended to August 1 for 2018.

If you think you may be eligible, or have questions about the program, you can contact the Blue Earth County Veterans Services Department.