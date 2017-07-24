In Minneapolis, Fake Sign Warns Of 'Easily Startled' Police

The fatal shooting of an Australian woman by a Minneapolis police officer has sparked the posting of at least two fake street signs warning people of ``easily startled'' officers.

The signs were spotted this weekend, one in Minneapolis and one in St. Paul. The official-looking orange metal sign reads: ``WARNING: TWIN CITIES POLICE EASILY STARTLED.''

The sign has a picture of an officer with a gun in each raised hand, shooting in both directions.

Joe Morino, who brought a friend to see the Minneapolis sign, said it has ``a side of truth.''

The Australian, Justine Damond, was unarmed when she was shot behind her home on July 15, after she called 911 to report a possible rape.

The officer who shot Damond has declined to be interviewed. The other responding officer says Damond approached their police cruiser shortly after he heard a loud sound.