KEYC - In Minneapolis, Fake Sign Warns Of 'Easily Startled' Police

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
The fatal shooting of an Australian woman by a Minneapolis police officer has sparked the posting of at least two fake street signs warning people of ``easily startled'' officers.
    The signs were spotted this weekend, one in Minneapolis and one in St. Paul. The official-looking orange metal sign reads: ``WARNING: TWIN CITIES POLICE EASILY STARTLED.''
    The sign has a picture of an officer with a gun in each raised hand, shooting in both directions.
    Joe Morino, who brought a friend to see the Minneapolis sign, said it has ``a side of truth.''
    The Australian, Justine Damond, was unarmed when she was shot behind her home on July 15, after she called 911 to report a possible rape. 
    The officer who shot Damond has declined to be interviewed. The other responding officer says Damond approached their police cruiser shortly after he heard a loud sound. 

