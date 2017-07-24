KEYC - Fatal Boat Crash Investigated In St. Louis County

Fatal Boat Crash Investigated In St. Louis County

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect
Authorities are investigating a fatal boat crash on a northeastern Minnesota lake. 
    St. Louis County sheriff's officials say four people were on a boat that struck a dock and boat lift on Dinham Lake in Ellsberg Township Saturday about 11 p.m. 
    Fifty-four-year-old Ann Marie Delanghe suffered life-threatening injuries and was thrown into the water upon impact. The Burnsville woman was rescued from the lake by witnesses on shore. She was taken to Essentia St. Mary's Hospital in Duluth where she was later pronounced dead. 
    Two others in the boat were taken to a Virginia hospital. The fourth person refused medical treatment. 
    The Sheriff's Office says the driver of the boat is under investigation. Authorities say speed, alcohol and darkness are factors in the crash. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Mankato Walmart Temporarily Halts Frozen Food Sales

    Mankato Walmart Temporarily Halts Frozen Food Sales

    Monday, July 24 2017 2:26 PM EDT2017-07-24 18:26:11 GMT

    The Mankato Walmart is hoping to resume frozen food sales today after a power outage over the weekend. 

    The Mankato Walmart is hoping to resume frozen food sales today after a power outage over the weekend. 

  • Winona Police Investigating Apparent Murder-Suicide

    Winona Police Investigating Apparent Murder-Suicide

    Monday, July 24 2017 9:38 AM EDT2017-07-24 13:38:34 GMT

    Winona police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide case.     

    Winona police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide case.     

  • Three Injured In Jackson County Crash

    Three Injured In Jackson County Crash

    Monday, July 24 2017 9:06 AM EDT2017-07-24 13:06:09 GMT

    Three people are injured in an accident in Jackson County.

    Three people are injured in an accident in Jackson County.

  • BCA Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting In Willmar

    BCA Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting In Willmar

    Monday, July 24 2017 7:15 AM EDT2017-07-24 11:15:53 GMT

    The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating an officer involved shooting incident in Willmar. 

    The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating an officer involved shooting incident in Willmar. 

  • Father Says Time To Let Charlie Gard Go

    Father Says Time To Let Charlie Gard Go

    Monday, July 24 2017 11:01 AM EDT2017-07-24 15:01:02 GMT

       The father of critically ill child Charlie Gard says the infant will not make his first birthday in less than two weeks.  

       The father of critically ill child Charlie Gard says the infant will not make his first birthday in less than two weeks.  

  • Minnesota Man Sets Off Fireworks In Grand Forks Bar

    Minnesota Man Sets Off Fireworks In Grand Forks Bar

    Sunday, July 23 2017 10:40 PM EDT2017-07-24 02:40:01 GMT

     Authorities say a Minnesota man has been arrested for allegedly setting off a large firework in a North Dakota bar while it was full of people.  The Grand Forks Police Department says the incident occurred early this morning. Police say the 20-year-old Crookston man has been preliminarily charged with offenses including endangering by fire or explosion and criminal mischief. Officials say the firework caused moderate damage to the inside of the bar and several customers wer..

     Authorities say a Minnesota man has been arrested for allegedly setting off a large firework in a North Dakota bar while it was full of people.  The Grand Forks Police Department says the incident occurred early this morning. Police say the 20-year-old Crookston man has been preliminarily charged with offenses including endangering by fire or explosion and criminal mischief. Officials say the firework caused moderate damage to the inside of the bar and several customers wer..

  • Sheephead Fishing Contest

    Sheephead Fishing Contest

    Saturday, July 22 2017 7:51 PM EDT2017-07-22 23:51:09 GMT

    As part of Paddlefish Days in Madison Lake, anglers from around the area tested themselves in an effort to contend with an unpopular species. 

    As part of Paddlefish Days in Madison Lake, anglers from around the area tested themselves in an effort to contend with an unpopular species. 

  • Fire At Minneapolis Hotel Under Construction Ruled Arson

    Fire At Minneapolis Hotel Under Construction Ruled Arson

    Monday, July 24 2017 7:50 AM EDT2017-07-24 11:50:50 GMT

    Minneapolis officials say the cause of a fire at a hotel that's still under construction has been ruled to be arson. 

    Minneapolis officials say the cause of a fire at a hotel that's still under construction has been ruled to be arson. 