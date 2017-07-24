KEYC - Two Men Sentenced In Brown County For 2016 Drug Death

Two Men Sentenced In Brown County For 2016 Drug Death

New Ulm, MN -
The two men involved in a drug sale that claimed the life of Maurice Kimball back in July of 2016 are sentenced this morning in Brown County.
Andrew Frederickson of New Ulm and Logan Harris of Lino Lakes were in the courtroom to receive the ruling today.
Frederickson entered a guilty plea to 3rd degree murder back in May of this year, and received a stayed sentence on a 92 month prison term for 25 years of supervised probation.
He will serve 180 days in Brown County Jail.
Harris entered a guilty plea to 3rd degree drug sale in April.
He was sentenced to a 50 month prison term in Saint Cloud, and will be credited 314 days for time served.
Brown County Attorney Chuck Hanson says Harris' sentence was more substantial due to his criminal history, where Frederickson had no criminal activity in his past.
---KEYC News 12

